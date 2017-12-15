Troup High linebacker, King Mwikuta, commits to University of Alabama

Troup High linebacker, King Mwikuta, verbally committed to the University of Alabama on Friday, pledging to sign with the Crimson Tide’s signing class of 2019.



Mwikuta is considered one of the nation’s top outside linebackers in his class, ranked fifth in the nation by 24/7 Sports, the ninth-best rising senior at any position in the state of Georgia, and 58th best in the country regardless of position.



As a junior, Mwikuta was one of the leaders of a Troup Tiger team that posted a 9-3 record, making it to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs. Individually, he had 48 tackles and 8 sacks.



He’s the fourth player to commit to Alabama for the 2019 signing class.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.