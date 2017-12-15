Unattended food leads to kitchen fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus fire crews are investigating an afternoon kitchen fire, which sent a house up in flames.

The fire happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday, with five fire crews responding to the scene.

Firefighters say unattended food that was left cooking in the kitchen is what started the fire.

Officials also say no one was home during the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

As a result of damage sustained in the fire, a Columbus family is displaced.

