GUEST SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting hosts Christmas party for children in need

A local radio station in Columbus is doing its part to help those in need during the holiday season.

Davis Broadcasting’s annual needy Children’s Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Columbus Civic Center.

Michael Soul, program director, says the Christmas Party is one of Davis Broadcasting’s major community events among many. For more than 50 years, the radio station has hosted the party.

Proceeds from the Davis Broadcasting 24-Hour Radiothon are used to purchase bikes and toys for children in the community.

The party helps bring smiles to the faces of 1,000 children every year.

The Needy Children’s Christmas Party begins at 8 a.m.

