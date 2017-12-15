New eatery opens at former Locos location in Columbus

Owners of a Columbus restaurant are opening a new restaurant in the old Locos location on 13th Street.

The owners of Nonic and Maltitude say they hope their new space will let them show off their new executive chef and give people a comfortable patio.

Jarfly, the new restaurant, will be open seven days a week and offer affordable food and craft beer. Jarfly will be the third business the owners have opened within in the last four years.

