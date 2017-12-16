Senator Marco Rubio backs GOP tax plan

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Senator Rubio is backing the Republican tax reform bill.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is back on-board with the current version of the GOP’s tax plan.



A source close to the senator says Rubio is changing his vote to “yes,” which would be a key vote for Republicans.



On Friday afternoon, Rubio indicated as such, tweeting that increasing the child tax credit from 55 percent to 70 percent is a solid step toward broader reforms.



