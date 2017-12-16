Alabama prison contractor sued

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Alabama prison systems have more troubles to add to their list of problems.



The company selected to provide health care for Alabama's prisons is being sued by the State of Mississippi for its alleged role in a bribery scheme.



The Alabama Department of Corrections says it picked the Pennsylvania based Wexford Health Sources to provide medical care in state prisons.



Wexford is among a dozen companies sued by the state of Mississippi in February for allegedly using consultants to pay bribes and kickbacks to then Mississippi prison commissioner Chris Epps.



He was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison in May in a bribery scheme.



