Columbus High JROTC students help make repairs for local military widow

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes came together with Columbus High’s JROTC Saturday for a home repair project.

Volunteers from Columbus High School’s JROTC came together to Be a Hero for a Hero to help complete home repairs for the widow of a military veteran.

Mrs. Alna Porter is the widow of Sergeant Major Malachi Porter, who served in the United States Army for more than 30 years.

Students scraped off old paint and put fresh paint on the home today.

“It’s to help a veteran out. I want to be in the military so I want to be helped out as well. It gives students a chance to help out someone who needs the help," says senior Antoine Davis.

This project was part of the Heart of Serving Campaign.

Columbus High and House of Heroes say they are happy to have honored SGM Porter and thank the Porter family for their sacrifices.

