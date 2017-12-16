Wreaths Across America honors fallen soldiers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wreaths across America held an annual wreath-laying ceremony.

The 2017 Wreaths Across America ceremony was an opportunity for those in attendance to place over 4,500 wreaths on the headstones of deceased veterans.

The ceremony took place at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery Saturday afternoon and was hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This is the 11th year for the event.

Cheryl Johnson, a representative for Wreaths Across America, says, “We have to remember every one of them. We need to honor them and thank them for their service.”

Over 700 people were expected to be in attendance with family members of those laid to rest at FMNC, active duty, and retired military personnel as guests.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the youth the value of freedom. ?



