Davis Broadcasting hosts their 51st Christmas Party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Families lined up early this morning, ready for some Holiday cheer at an event hosted by Davis Broadcasting.

Davis Broadcasting put on their 6th annual Needy Children’s Christmas Party to ensure each child across the valley feels special this Christmas.

“For us we just love to give back to the community, especially helping family and children in need,” said Michael Soul, Program Director of Davis Broadcasting.

“It's mind-blowing, it’s what Christmas is about. It surpasses all the other things we do in Christmas, when you can give to someone else,” said Geniece Granville, VP and General Manager of Davis Broadcasting

Every child got a raffle ticket at the door for the bike contest and each family could choose from a line full of toys for girls and boys, but the giving didn’t stop there.

“My niece won the bike but she’s going to give it to my grand-daughter because she doesn’t have a bike. I feel blessed to know that an 8-year-old has a heart that will win something and give it away, ”said one local woman.



Atlanta based rapper, Silento, stopped by, joining in on the fun as the kids danced and sang to his hit record, "Watch me Whip/Watch me Nae Nae."



No child left the Christmas party empty handed.



Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.