BREAKING: Drugs brought into Columbus Public Safety building, evacuation underway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - WTVM was first on the scene at the Columbus Public Safety Building, where drugs were discovered.

Members of the Columbus Police Hazmat Team and their special unit arrived at the scene Saturday evening to evacuate the building.

The building is on lockdown as of now and police are investigating how the drugs got into the building.

This is a developing story, please check back with WTVM as we get more updates.

