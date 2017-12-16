TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident on I-85 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident on I-85

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A car is overturned on I-85 southbound. 

Traffic is currently at a standstill in Auburn, Alabama between exit 50 and 51 at College Street and Wire Road. 

Avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly