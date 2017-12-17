UPDATE: Power outage restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Power restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport following electrical fire

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: Georgia Power) (Source: Georgia Power)

(WTVM) - A power outage has been restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta following an electrical fire Sunday afternoon.

The airport reported the power outage around 1:30 p.m. and the power was restored at midnight. 

"Power has been restored on all concourses," the airport released in a statement on Twitter. 

The power outage resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled and thousands of passengers stranded. 

Georgia Power released photos of the damage caused by an electrical fire on Sunday. 

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to restore power throughout the airport," Georgia Power stated in a Twitter post. "We apologize for the inconvenience that this caused. We are proud to report that all essential services have been restored and we will continue to investigate the cause of the issue."

The airport is encouraging the public to check their flight information for any delays. Click here to track your flight. 

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport released this statement Sunday evening about the condition of the airport.

Columbus native Robert Moore, who is stuck on a Delta flight, sent in pictures of his experience during the blackout. 

This is a developing story, please check back with WTVM News Leader 9 for more updates.

