UPDATE: Police say 'weather conditions' contributed to multi-vehicle accidents on I-185

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police and EMS units responded to reports of a multi-car collision along I-185 in Columbus.

Traffic was blocked off between the Williams Rd. and Smith Rd. exits in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic began building up on the northbound lanes at around 8 a.m. We witnessed several cars already hoisted up onto tow trucks, as officers direct traffic right before the exit off Smith Road.

Columbus Police Department confirmed that weather conditions were a factor in this pileup; CPD added this was one of seven separate accidents police responded to earlier Monday.

Police also confirmed no one involved in this crash suffered any serious injuries. Police tell News Leader 9 they want to remind drivers to exercise caution when the roads are slick and the fog blocks the view.

Traffic was also blocked off between Manchester Expy. and Macon Rd. exits along the southbound lanes of the interstate. Veterans Parkway near Moon Road also was at a standstill.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.