Chick-fil-A serves meals to Atlanta airport passengers on Sunday

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - Chick-fil-A did something rare to help people stranded at the Atlanta airport after the power went out. It served meals on a Sunday.

The official Twitter page for the Atlanta Airport posted pictures of Chick-fil-A employees and police handing out sandwiches and water to stranded passengers.

Chick-fil-A arrived at the airport just before the lights came back on.

The Georgia-based company, which is closed on Sundays responded to a call from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed to come help.

Reed says thousands of passengers were fed Sunday night.

