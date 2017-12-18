Opelika man bonds out of jail after allegedly raping 15-year-old girl

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An accused rapist has bonded out of jail as he waits to go to court.

Jaylen Williams, 20, was arrested last Wednesday after the mother of a 15-year-old girl called Auburn police to report Williams was involved in a sexual relationship with her daughter.

Williams was being held on a $25,000 bond in the Lee County detention center before he posted bail.

He faces second-degree rape charges.

