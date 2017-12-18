LaGrange installs 'meetup spot' sign for online shoppers exchanging gifts

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff's Office has a safe meeting spot for online shoppers this holiday season.

The office recently installed a sign at a location in LaGrange to let people know it's a designated "meetup spot" for those exchanging items they bought or sold to a stranger online.

Deputies say the area is under live surveillance video recording in case of an emergency.

The "safe spot" is located at 130 Sam Walker Drive in LaGrange.

The sheriff's office reminds you to always call 911 in case of an emergency and use caution when exchanging goods with strangers.

