Auburn residents with 'failure to appear' warrant can be given a new hearing this week

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - People in Auburn who may have a warrant out for their arrest are getting a "get out of jail" for free card this week.

The Auburn Municipal Court is holding, what they call, "Amnesty Days" -- this week.

Anyone who has a warrant out for their arrest because of a "failure to appear" can expect to be given either a new hearing or an opportunity to sign up for community service.

You must show up to the municipal court between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon this week to get amnesty.

You will still have to pay fines and court costs and no one will be arrested simply for not paying them.

Anyone with charges other than failure to appear for which they have not previously been arrested could be arrested.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.