Polls open Tuesday for Phenix City runoff

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Voters in Phenix City's District 2 will head to the polls Tuesday for the runoff between Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson.

They are running to fill the seat left open by Councilman Johnnie Robinson Jr. Robinson who passed away in August.

Many have alleged voter fraud during the November Special Election, saying some people voted despite not living in the district.

Polls for Tuesday’s runoff will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

