Columbus police investigating shooting at a home near Curry St. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Columbus police investigating shooting at a home near Curry St.

(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police are investigating a shooting following a burglary Monday morning.

The burglary happened at a home at the intersection of Woodford Road and Curry Street.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly