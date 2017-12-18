Eufaula police collect dozens of medications during its drug take-back program

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Eufaula police collected more than 72 pounds of expired or unneeded medications during its drug take-back program.

“These medications could have exposed our children to overdoses or contributed to the addition of toxic chemicals in our water supply if disposed of improperly,” Eufaula police said in a Facebook post.

This program was in cooperation with SpectraCare, the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council, and the citizens of Eufaula.

A drug take-back box donated by the Extension Service is permanently displayed in the police department’s lobby for the disposal of drugs that are no longer needed or expired.

