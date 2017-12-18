City of Auburn waives parking fees for the holidays

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Free parking will be available throughout the entire downtown area starting Monday.

The city is dropping parking fees to encourage people to finish their holiday shopping and visit downtown shops and restaurants.

Complimentary valet parking is also available from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. all week.

Free parking lasts through Jan. 8.

