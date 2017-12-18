Single-vehicle accident in Phenix City claims life of Salem, AL - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Single-vehicle accident in Phenix City claims life of Salem, AL man

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a man on Sunday.

Derrick Sloum, 34, hit a utility pole on Highway 280 in Phenix City in front of Walmart.

Sloum was from Salem, AL. 

