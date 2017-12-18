Woman dies following wreck on Whiterock Rd. in Phenix City

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A woman died following a high-speed chase on Sunday.

The wreck happened on Whiterock Road in Russell County.

The passenger of the vehicle, who has not been identified, died following the wreck.

Her identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

