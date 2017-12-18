People spread compassion by placing scarves in Uptown Columbus for those in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Some people are spreading compassion in Uptown Columbus.

Scarves have been placed around the Riverwalk with messages to encourage those in need to wear them to stay warm.

Richard Parker, who tweeted the pictures, says this is “evidence that compassion still survives.”

One message said, “I need a neck to wear-Merry Christmas.”

Another message stated,” Cold? Take me with you.”

