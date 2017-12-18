OPD searching for credit card fraud suspect

The Opelika Police Department is searching a credit/debit card theft suspect.

The credit/debit cards were used shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Target on Enterprise Drive.

The suspect is described as a female with long hair and is approximately 34 to 45-years-old. She weighs roughly 160 pounds is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants, and flip-flops.

If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigations Division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, you can call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

