UPDATE: Missing Columbus 14-year-old found safe

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
The Columbus Police Department needed the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Kevonta Daniels was last seen Sunday, Dec. 10 on Oakley Drive. 

Daniels has been located and returned home safe. 

