Your Pie franchise to open in LaGrange

A new pizza franchise will soon open in LaGrange.

Your Pie is a ‘build your own’ pizza concept that first launched in Athens, GA in 2008. The franchise has since grown to 58 locations across the U.S.

The opening date for the LaGrange location has not been released, however, the restaurant has announced on its website and social media sites that the Your Pie-LaGrange is coming soon, and will open this year.

Your Pie specializes in custom pizza, panini’s, and chopped salads.

The new restaurant will be located in Lafayette Square.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.