Power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson impacts Columbus flights

A power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport caused nearly 400 flights planned for takeoff Monday morning, to impact connecting flights from the Columbus airport.

Delta is the only commercial flyer into Columbus. In their last statement, the company asked customers to call their number to double check for specific delays or cancellation.

Donna Comer, a travel agent who works for "Travel by Donna" on Broadway, said customers shouldn't panic in the event something does not go as planned. “There is nothing anyone can do in a situation like that because they’re getting information fed to them,” Comer said. “Call your travel agent, ask them to follow up and make sure your flight is on time."

Comer said she was also traveling yesterday when the power outage happened. Her flight was scheduled to land in Atlanta for a layover prior to boarding another plan to come back to Columbus.

