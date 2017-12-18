TSYS announces $1.5 billion deal to acquire payment technology company

TSYS, a local payment solution provider, announced a billion dollar agreement to purchase a payment technology company.

The Board of Directors for TSYS approved the $1.5 billion transaction to acquire Cayan, a payment technology company focused on integrated payment solutions and merchant acquiring. The acquisition will help TSYS better serve small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

