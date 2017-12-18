Muscogee County School Board approves raise for superintendent

An executive session took place Monday for the Muscogee County School Board.

One of the topics was a raise for Superintendent David Lewis.

Lewis will receive a 3 percent raise of $5,200 annually after a 7-2 vote.

"I just don't think that's the best way to build moral in the school system," says school board member Frank Myers on the 7-2 decision to the raise granted to Superintendent David Lewis. pic.twitter.com/JB4R7jmaOc — Tony Sloan WTVM (@Tony_Sloan_) December 19, 2017

Another topic to be discussed was the vote for a new Director of Exceptional Students.

