Muscogee County School Board approves raise for superintendent

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
An executive session took place Monday for the Muscogee County School Board.

One of the topics was a raise for Superintendent David Lewis.

Lewis will receive a 3 percent raise of $5,200 annually after a 7-2 vote.

Another topic to be discussed was the vote for a new Director of Exceptional Students. 

