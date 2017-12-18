Newk's Eatery opens at Columbus Park Crossing

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Columbus.

Newk’s Eatery hosted a grand opening to hungry customers Monday morning.

“We’ve had a really good first day,” said Owner, Matt Collins. “The people here in Columbus have been great. We are new to Columbus and we are excited to be a part of this area for sure. This is a great shopping center and there is a lot of traffic and we hope to be a great addition to the restaurant line up here.”

Newk’s is located at Columbus Park Crossing in the old Atlanta Bread Company building.

The menu has a wide variety of items from salads to pizza. Newk’s is also known for its sandwiches.

