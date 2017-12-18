Several railroads in Columbus closed for repair

Several railroads will close in Columbus while contractors perform repairs and upgrades.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will close crossings on the following streets:

Shep Street

Ace Way Drive

Buena Vista Road

Oakview Avenue

10th Avenue

10th Street

12th Street

5th Avenue

3rd Avenue

Prep work on these crossings have begun and drivers detouring around the 10th Street closure should use 9th Street or the 11th Street underpass. Drivers detouring around the 5th Avenue closure should use Veterans Parkway.

All crossings will re-open once repairs are completed.

For more information regarding the closures, call 706-225-3958.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here