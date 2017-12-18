GUEST SEGMENT: BBB explains how to spot holiday scams - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GUEST SEGMENT: BBB explains how to spot holiday scams

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

During the holiday season, scammers are often on the prowl.

Kelvin Collins, CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau explains how to spot scams before they happen.

Collins breaks down the following:

  • Things to look out for when spotting fake websites
  • Ways to order online without giving out important information
  • Red flags to notice when buying this season’s must-have toys

