Forrest Road Elementary names spelling bee winner

A 5th grader became the spelling bee champion at Forrest Road Elementary in Columbus.

More than 130 words were called in the spelling bee that lasted nearly 20 rounds. Natalia Brown correctly spelled the word “enlisted” and won the competition.

News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier was the word caller at this year’s bee.

Fourth graders Makayla Griffin was runner-up and Allysia Humphries came in third place.

The winner and runner-up will go to the finals.

