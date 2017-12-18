Record-breaking travel expected during the holidays

A record-breaking travel rush can be expected during the holidays.

Law enforcement wants to remind drivers to think twice before drinking and driving.

During this time of year, DUIs increase and so do fatalities. Law enforcement will be in full force across the state of Georgia.

AAA predicts more than 107,000,000 people will be taking planes, trains, automobiles and during Christmas week.

“We are on the verge of decreasing slightly the number of fatalities,” says Harris Black, director of Government Office of Highway Safety. “We think that can happen, but we know this will be a busy time. There will be a lot of people coming through Georgia and going in Georgia to get to where they are going and come back safely. The best gift you can give yourself this holiday is to be alive when the new year starts.”

Georgia is on the verge of having the lowest rate of accidents and fatalities in the last three years.

