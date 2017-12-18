EMS respond to 3-vehicle accident on I-185 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

EMS respond to 3-vehicle accident on I-185

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

First responders were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 185 southbound.

The accident happened near the Macon Road exit Monday evening.

The number or type of injuries has not been released.

