Columbus Christmas video becomes big internet hit

A local video is getting tons of attention as friends are seen bouncing around Columbus and talking about the Fountain City during the holidays.

One video that started out as just an idea for the group of friends has as turned into something bigger. Justin Gaston, Will Oliver, and Ethan Lamb of Columbus decided they wanted to make a music video for the city.

Within a couple of days, they had a full song and ideas for a video. After a week and one day of being posted, “Christmas in Columbus” received 17,000 views. They are now at 45,000 views.

The group stops by all the places you know. They dance next to The Hooch and drive around uptown Columbus to the Eagle Mill Lofts.

"Spreading the joy of the Lord is something that I love to do, and so when I make a video and I blog and do all of that type stuff but my main focus and why I do it is to spread positivity because there's enough negative things out there,” said Gaston. “So, to spread some joy and some love to some people is always good."

The group is excited that “Christmas in Columbus” is getting so much attention because they love sharing Columbus with everyone.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.