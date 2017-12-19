FIRST TO ALERT: Dealing with dense fog this AM with rain in the forecast.

(WTVM) - The fog is laying it on thick this morning! Visibility numbers are below 1 in many areas around the Valley - this means dangerous driving conditions for many. Once the fog lifts out later this morning we'll keep the clouds in place with isolated showers also anticipated. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

A higher rain chance works in for Wednesday with a chance to see some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon/early evening. Highs will be near 70. The first day of winter brings drier conditions but still a cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s.

Going into Christmas weekend we have a little better handle on the forecast with rainy conditions expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and rain moving out Christmas morning. The temperatures will also drop after that. Morning lows on Tuesday will be near 30 with a high near 50. This forecast will be evolving over the coming days so stay tuned!

