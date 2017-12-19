Man ID'd in West Point deadly shooting, 1 person arrested for murder

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – One person has died and following a shooting and one person was arrested following a homicide in West Point.

West Point police say on Monday around midnight they received a call regarding a shooting in the 1300 block of Avenue K.

William Lee, 65, was identified after police found him sitting on the couch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen area.

Mr. Lee was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m. The GBI was called and assisted with the investigation.

Around 6 a.m. Freddy Lee Sutton, 63, of West Point was taken into custody at the Town and County hotel in Lagrange.

Sutton was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call West Point police at (706) 645-3551.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.