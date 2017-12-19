CPD searching for missing teen girl

Missing girl Evelyn on the left and her cousin is on the right (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a missing teen.

Evelyn Martin, 13, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 18 in the Winterfield Trailer Park area located at 400 29th Ave, but she may be in Oakland Park.

She is described as weighing 90 pounds, 5’0,” with brown eyes and black hair.

Evelyn was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. She may be with her cousin Ingrid Tomas.

Her family is very concerned about her safety.

If you have any information about Evelyn please call the Columbus 911 center or CPD’s Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.

