Suspect shot after home invasion attempt at Columbus mobile home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night at the Seabreeze mobile home community off Crystal Drive.

Investigators say a man shot a suspect who was trying to break into his home.

CPD also said the suspect tried to break into the unit through the back door.



"That's wrong," one neighbor said. "You have a lot of break-ins, but it's not right."



Police later determined the man living in the home reacted to sounds coming from the back door. When he saw the suspect, police said, he fired his weapon at the intruder.



The neighbor, who remains anonymous, says this kind of crime should convince other people to install a security system for their homes.

"Cameras can be for safety. You can catch their face," he said,"or their body when they break in your house."



Columbus police said the intruder was shot twice. Hours later, investigators found the suspect bleeding from the two bullet wounds. That suspect was sent to an area hospital for treatment.

