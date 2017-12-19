FIRST TO ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

(WTVM) - After another night with some fog and isolated showers, the big weather story in the short term is the potential for a few strong to severe storms on Wednesday. While we don't expect anything widespread, in the 10 AM to 6 PM ET time-frame, just know that a few strong storms are possible with the potential for gusty winds. We can't rule out a tornado, though the threat is extremely low.
Be sure to stay up to date through the day with a source of weather information!
A Nebraska-based company set to open a location in Columbus plans to bring several jobs to the city. Hamilton Relay, a division of Hamilton Telecommunications based in Aurora, NE announced that it’s opening a new captioning center in Columbus.More >>
More people are speaking out about alleged unfairness in the workplace. Employees a Complete Facilities Management, now called, Unlimited Facilities Management coming forward claiming months without pay.More >>
Phenix City investigators are searching for a suspect in several recent car break-ins. Police released surveillance video of a man they say they is wanted for questioning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Polls are now open to vote in the city council runoff election in Phenix City.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
