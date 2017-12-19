FIRST TO ALERT: Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

(WTVM) - After another night with some fog and isolated showers, the big weather story in the short term is the potential for a few strong to severe storms on Wednesday. While we don't expect anything widespread, in the 10 AM to 6 PM ET time-frame, just know that a few strong storms are possible with the potential for gusty winds. We can't rule out a tornado, though the threat is extremely low.

