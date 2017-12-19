Phenix City District 2 runoff election underway

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Polls are now open to vote in the city council runoff election in Phenix City.

Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson are the two candidates battling for the seat once held by the late Dr. Johnnie Robinson.

To find a poll in your area click here. Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this election.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.