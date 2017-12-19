Vickey Carter Johnson wins Phenix City District 2 runoff election

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Polls are now closed to vote in the city council runoff election in Phenix City.

Vickey Carter Johnson has won the Phenix City District election against Baxley Oswalt. The seat was previously held by the late Johnnie Robinson.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this election.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.