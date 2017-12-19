Nebraska-based company to bring new jobs to Columbus

A Nebraska-based company set to open a location in Columbus plans to bring several jobs to the city.

Hamilton Relay, a division of Hamilton Telecommunications based in Aurora, NE announced that it’s opening a new captioning center in Columbus.

The center will be located at 1501 13th St. and will begin training customer service call center operators in January.

The company plans to hire between 50 to 100 new employees in positions to include administrative support, human resources representative, recruiter, IT technician, supervisors, trainers, and call center operators.

Once fully operational, the center is expected to employ approximately 150 employees.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

