CPD investigating possible road rage shooting on JR Allen Pkwy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting on JR Allen Parkway.

Police say an individual reported that a vehicle came behind him and after he changed lanes another vehicle pulled up beside him and shot at his car.

This incident could have been due to possible road rage.

The driver’s side windshield, the car door, and the rear quarter pound were shot at.

Columbus police are investigating this incident.

