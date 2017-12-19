Phenix City Police Dept. searches for suspect in recent car burglaries

Phenix City investigators are searching for a suspect in several recent car break-ins.

Police released surveillance video of a man they say they is wanted for questioning. Police point out that the suspect was wearing a GooGoo Express Wash jacket and had a walking boot on for injuries on his right leg.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2819.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.