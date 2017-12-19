Alabama's Secretary of State's office monitors Phenix City runoff

The special election runoff is happening today in Phenix City.

Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson are the two candidates battling for the late Doctor Johnnie Robinson’s seat.

A representative from the Secretary of State's office is on hand at the Central Activity Center monitoring the situation at the polls. "I've observed a very slow moving day so far, I haven't noticed a lot of voters," said Ed Packard from Alabama's Secretary of State's office. I haven't noticed any issues or anyone with serious questions."

Voter fraud has consumed the talk of this election and we have learned today that the board of registrars is not purging any names on the list of 82 that are said to be registered to businesses versus where they live.

Those 82 voters can cast provisional ballots today that will be reviewed over the next 7 days whether the votes will count or not.

Both candidates believe turnout will be key in this election and state officials say they are seeing a slow day thus far.

Baxley Oswalt tells News Leader 9's Parker Branton he will contest the election if it is close and he loses.

Fifteen votes separated the two in the last election and as of 6 PM, EST a few more than 600 votes were casted in this election.

