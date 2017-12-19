Columbus company spreads holiday cheer at Damascus Way

Kysor Warren, a local company, helped spread holiday cheer at a Columbus organization's Christmas party.

Santa greeted kids as they arrived on a bus to Damascus Way Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers felt this event was a good way to meet with the women and children of Damascus Way to give them encouragement of a positive future, especially this time of year.

“We want to show both support and encouragement for everyone who supports the organization, and we do that through partnerships here as well as with other activities during the year,” said Robert Ulibarri, Director of Supply Chain at Kysor Warren.

Drinks and refreshment were served at the party and Santa interacted with the children while they ate.

