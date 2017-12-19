Columbus church hosts annual 'Turkey Tuesday' for families in need

A church in Columbus hosted its annual holiday giveaway Tuesday.

Over 100 volunteers came to New Birth Outreach Church’s 11th annual 'Turkey Tuesday' to hand out 1,000 turkeys and collard greens to families in need.

All guests had to do is get in line to receive the items at no charge.

New Birth hosts the event every year on the Tuesday a week before Christmas. Turkey Tuesday began at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Ace Trading Warehouse.

“In a time where everything is so unsure, people are not quite sure how they're going to have dinner for Christmas. We can give them that opportunity to be rest assured it's one less thing they have to have in the house for Christmas," said Carlos Coleman, pastor of New Birth Outreach Church.

The church hopes to continue to be a blessing the community every year.

